St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: San Jose hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the St. Louis Blues to open the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. San Jose went 2-1 against St. Louis during the regular season.

The Sharks have gone 25-11-5 in home games. San Jose ranks fourth in the league shooting 10.7 percent and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.0 shots per game.

The Blues have gone 21-13-7 away from home. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 67 assists and has recorded 83 points this season. Tomas Hertl has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 68 points. Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Sharks: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.