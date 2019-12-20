The Blues are 15-2-3 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has allowed 16 power-play goals, stopping 84.6% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 32 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

AD

AD

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 26 total assists and has recorded 32 points. David Perron has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Antti Suomela: out (upper body).

Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (illness), Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD