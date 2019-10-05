San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose takes on Anaheim in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals with a 17.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 32-14-4 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Sharks averaged 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Jacob Middleton: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.