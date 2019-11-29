The Kings are 8-9-1 in conference play. Los Angeles has surrendered 21 power-play goals, killing 73.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 25, San Jose won 4-3. Timo Meier scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 20 assists and has recorded 25 points this season. Tomas Hertl has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

AD

Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-eight in 25 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Tomas Hertl: day to day (ankle).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD