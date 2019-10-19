Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Sharks Injuries: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).
Sabres Injuries: None listed.
