Buffalo Sabres (6-1-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-4-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall with a 25-11-5 record at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD