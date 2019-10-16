Carolina went 46-29-7 overall with a 22-16-3 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.7 last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Sharks Injuries: Tim Heed: day to day (upper body), Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).
Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: out (core).
