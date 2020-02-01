The Lightning have gone 16-8-3 away from home. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Tampa Bay won 7-1. Steven Stamkos recorded two goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 19 goals and has collected 35 points. Erik Karlsson has recorded one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 60 points. Stamkos has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Tomas Hertl: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

Lightning: None listed.

