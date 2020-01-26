The Ducks are 5-7-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Anaheim averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 84 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Nov. 14, San Jose won 5-3. Tomas Hertl scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has recorded 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.
Cam Fowler leads the Ducks with a plus-three in 48 games played this season. Adam Henrique has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (upper-body).
Ducks: None listed.
