The Sharks are 6-7-2 on the road. San Jose averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-seven in 27 games played this season. Keith Yandle has recorded 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 13 goals and has 23 points. Logan Couture has totaled six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

