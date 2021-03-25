The Flames are 15-16-3 against division opponents. Calgary ranks seventh in the Nhl with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Jets are 20-11-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Nhl recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Calgary won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 28 total points for the Flames, eight goals and 20 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-12 in 32 games this season. Kyle Connor has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, two penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).

Jets: None listed.

___

