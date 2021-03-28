The Jets are 21-12-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 17.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 13 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 26 points. Elias Lindholm has five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Connor leads the Jets with 17 goals and has 33 points. Andrew Copp has 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.