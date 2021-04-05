The Canucks are 16-18-3 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Canucks plays the Jets for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 44 total points for the Jets, 15 goals and 29 assists. Andrew Copp has seven goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.