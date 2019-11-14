The Jets are 5-1-1 in their past six games following a 2-5-0 stretch.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

Scheifele broke a 2-2 tie with his goal when he took a pass from Laine and fired it from the left side of the crease with 5:08 left. Lowry added a goal about two minutes later before Trocheck set the final 4-3 margin.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead when Ehlers’ one-timer from the left circle went between Bobrovsky’s pads at 4:28 of the third. Trocheck tied it when he backhanded in a rebound from the left side of the crease at 7:13 of the second.

The Jets led 1-0 after Morrissey’s wrist shot from the slot with 16:15 left in the second.

Barkov tied it at 1 on his power-play goal with 4:52 left in the second. Mike Hoffman’s shot from above the right circle was blocked by Brossoit, but Barkov was able to backhand in the rebound. Barkov has a seven-game points streak.

The Panthers have scored at least one power-play goal in their past eight games.

NOTES: Jets F Gabriel Bourque missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury. ... Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar is expected to miss another week with an upper-body injury.

Jets: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

