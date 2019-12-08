Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Devin Shore had his first of the season and John Gibson made 30 saves. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its lat five games.

PANTHERS 5, SHARKS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to win for the second straight night as Florida beat San Jose.

Aleksander Barkov, Keith Yandle and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson and Brett Connolly also scored to help Florida win for the third time in four games. Aaron Ekblad and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.

Bobrovsky, coming off a 33-save performance in win over Columbus — his former team — on Saturday night, improved to 11-6-4.

Kevin Labanc scored and Martin Jones had 28 saves for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1).

