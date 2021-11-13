Scheifele’s winner was his first goal of the season.
DeMelo tied the score 2-2 with the Jets short-handed with 6:24 left in the third period. Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen for DeMelo’s first goal with Winnipeg and first since March 21, 2019, when he was with Ottawa.
Lemieux gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at with 5:38 left in second when he pounced on the rebound of a shot by Blake Lizotte.
The Jets opened the scoring just 1:59 into the game as Connor got his team-leading 11th when he pounced on his own rebound after a point shot by Logan Stanley.
Grundstrom tied it at 4:02 when his shot from a bad angle beat Hellebuyck over the shoulder.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host Washington on Wednesday night to open a stretch of seven straight at home.
Jets: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home set.
