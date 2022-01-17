Before the game, the Blues retired Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger’s No. 44 sweater. Pronger was acquired from the Hartford Whalers for LW Brendan Shanahan in 1995 and played in 598 games with the club through 2004. He became the second player in NHL history to win the Hart and Norris trophies in the same season in 1999-2000 when the Blues also won the Presidents’ Trophy. But he never played in the Stanley Cup Final until after leaving St. Louis.