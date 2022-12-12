Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn scored at 2:25 of overtime to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.
Schenn popped in the rebound of a shot by Jordan Kyrou to seal the victory. Kyrou broke in along the right wing and fired a shot that goalie Juuse Saros kicked right to Schenn, who scored his seventh of the season.
Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who have lost three in a row.
Binnington stopped Matt Duchene early in the overtime and helped secure the win for the Blues, who had lost six of their last seven games.
DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE
Nashville D Roman Josi has scored 94 goals since 2016-2017, the most of any defenseman during that span. That includes six goals this season.
MILESTONE MAN
St. Louis LW Brandon Saad played his 100th game as a member of the Blues. He has 30 goals and 27 assists with the team.
INJURY NEWS
St. Louis LW Pavel Buchnevich missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. He has nine goals and 11 assists. Berube said Buchnevich is close to returning. ... Nashville D Alexandre Carrier missed the contest after leaving Saturday’s game against Ottawa with an upper-body injury. He is considered week to week.
NOTES: St. Louis coach Craig Berube is 168-95-37 since taking over Nov. 18, 2018. ... Nashville C Ryan Johansen was whistled for three penalties, two in the first period. ... The teams were a combined 0 for 7 on the power play, with the Predators going 0 for 4.
UP NEXT:
Predators: Host Edmonton on Tuesday.
Blues: Play at Edmonton on Thursday in the first of a five-game trip.
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports