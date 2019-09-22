Jakob Lilja scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Riley Nash added a third period goal. Elvis Merzlikins allowed all five St. Louis goals on 34 shots.
WINGS FLY HIGH OVER PENGUINS
In Detroit, Madison Bowey scored 2:58 into overtime to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha also scored for Detroit, which had Jonathan Bernier play the entire game in goal. Bernier made 32 saves.
Brian Dumoulin and Jared McCann scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry stopped 22-of-25 shots.
