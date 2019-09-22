Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo and Klim Kostin recorded a goal and an assist apiece to lead the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday in St. Louis.

Kostin’s goal 7:24 into the third was the game-winner.

Tyler Bozak and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues, who had Jordan Binnington play the entire game in goal. Binnington made 22 saves.