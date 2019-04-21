Nashville Predators (47-29-6, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Dallas leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Nashville Predators in game six. The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 5-3. Jason Dickinson scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has allowed 41 power-play goals, stopping 82.8 percent of opponent chances.

The Predators are 14-11-1 against division opponents. Nashville has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 82.1 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 goals and has recorded 80 points. Alexander Radulov has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan Johansen has recorded 64 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 50 assists for the Predators. Rocco Grimaldi has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mattias Janmark: day to day (undisclosed).

Predators Injuries: Wayne Simmonds: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: out (appendix).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

