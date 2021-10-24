“Dylan’s a player whose progress we’ve monitored since his collegiate career at the University of Denver,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “He’s a good-skating center, a strong checker and a responsible penalty killer.”
Ottawa is missing centers Colin White (dislocated shoulder), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Clark Bishop (lower body).
“We have a void at center on account of some recent injuries and Dylan will help us with that need,” Dorion said.
The seventh-round pick initially belonged to San Jose, but was sent to Ottawa in a trade for defenseman Christian Jaros in January.