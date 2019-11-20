The 32-year-old Ryan did not play for Ottawa in a victory in Detroit on Tuesday, one day after leaving practice early because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season.

The Senators acquired Ryan in a trade with Anaheim in July 2013, on the same day they lost franchise player Daniel Alfredsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.

