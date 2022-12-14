Senators score 3 in 2nd, hold on to beat Canadiens 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Wednesday night for their third straight win.
Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak scored in the third period for Montreal, which has lost five of its last eight (3-4-1), but were unable to score the equalizer. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.
The Canadiens finally solved Talbot at 8:05 of the third as Dach glided into the slot and converted a pass from Jake Evans for his fifth to send the partisan Montreal crowd into a frenzy.
Dvorak made it a one-goal game when he beat Talbot on a delayed penalty call with 6:48 remaining for his sixth.
That was as close as the Canadiens could get.
Montembeault denied Pinto on a point-blank shot early in the second. However, moments later, the Senators forward took a great feed from Nikita Zaitsev and and scored off the post for his 10th at 1:28.
Batherson made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 5:41 when he scored through his own legs in front of the net for his eighth.
Tkachuk added Ottawa’s second power-play goal when he tipped DeBrincat’s pass past Montembeault at 8:02 for his 13th.
DeBrincat extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, seven assists). Batherson pushed his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).
DEBUT
Senators C Jacob Lucchini made his NHL debut Wednesday night. The 27-year-old got the experience of taking a rookie lap during warmups.
SIDELINED
The Senators will be without Tim Stutzle for at least a week as he recovers from a shoulder contusion after being hit by the Ducks’ Brett Leason on Monday night. ... Tyler Motte is expected to miss at least a week with an undisclosed upper body injury after going down hard in the same game. ... Jonathan Drouin returned to Montreal’s lineup after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Host Anaheim on Thursday night to open a two-game homestand.
Senators: At Detroit on Saturday to open a three-game trip.
AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports