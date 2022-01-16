Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Perlini and Darnell Nurse had goals for the struggling Oilers, who have lost six straight and are 2-10-2 in their last 14 games. Jesse Puljujarvi had two assists and Stuart Skinner had 20 saves.
Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Senators tied it when Gaudette and Formenton scored 2 1/2 minutes apart early in the third. Gaudette beat Skinner with a high backhander on a 2-on-1, and Formenton scored on a rebound at 5:07.
Zub picked the top corner with a long shot to give the Senators a 4-3 lead about 5 1/2 minutes later.
However, the Oilers were able to draw even with 7:43 remaining as Nurse scored on a wrist shot.
The Senators took a 5-4 lead with another power-play goal as Norris got his second of the night and team-leading 16th of the season with 3:42 left.
Sanford put the game away with a long seeing-eye empty-netter with 58 seconds to go.
The Oilers were once again guilty of allowing the first goal of the game. Ottawa scored on a power play midway through the first as Norris was left alone in front to send a shot past Skinner with 9:25 left in the period. The Oilers have given up the game’s first goal 22 times in their last 26 games.
Edmonton tied it with a power-play goal of its own with just 48 seconds remaining in the opening period as Leon Draisaitl won a board battle and fed it in front to Kassian, who wired a shot past Murray.
The Oilers made it 2-1 with just under eight minutes left in the middle frame as Yamamoto fought off Erik Brannstrom and slid a backhand shot under Murray while off balance.
The Oilers added to the their lead with 2 1/2 to play in the second as Perlini added some extra weight to Duncan Keith’s shot for his third of the season.
