NOTES: Montreal captain Shea Weber missed a fourth game with an upper-body injury. Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme says the veteran defenseman will also miss Montreal’s two games against Toronto later this week. ... Ottawa forward Evgenii Dadonov missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... Petry had his five-game point streak end. ... Montreal goaltender Carey Price (concussion) skated without equipment earlier Wednesday and is expected to meet the team in Toronto later this week.