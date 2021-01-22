Ottawa finished 9-9-5 in division play and 7-21-6 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Senators scored 190 total goals last season, 30 on power plays and 15 shorthanded.
The teams square off for the second game in a row.
INJURIES: Jets: Patrik Laine: day to day (undisclosed), Nate Thompson: day to day (lower body).
Senators: Tim Stutzle: day to day (undisclosed).
