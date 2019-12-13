The Blue Jackets are 9-7-3 in conference matchups. Columbus has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 18% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 25, Columbus won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 16 goals and has collected 23 points. Anthony Duclair has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with 13 total assists and has recorded 17 points. Gustav Nyquist has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

