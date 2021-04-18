The Flames are 19-22-3 in division games. Calgary has converted on 20% of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals.
The Senators are 15-26-4 against North Division opponents. Ottawa ranks 23rd in the league with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.
In their last meeting on March 24, Ottawa won 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 26 assists and has 38 points this season. Mark Giordano has three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 28 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists. Connor Brown has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.
Senators: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Austin Watson: out (wrist).
