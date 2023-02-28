Sens' 4-goal burst in 1st period fuels sweep of Red Wings

OTTAWA, Ontario — Tim Stutzle scored on a penalty shot in the first period and had two assists, and Austin Watson scored twice as the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 6-1 Tuesday night and completed a two-game sweep of the Red Wings.
With their four-goal outburst in the first period, the Senators are the first team in NHL regular-season history to score a power-play goal, a short-handed goal, an even-strength goal and a penalty shot goal in a period.
Dominik Kubalik scored for the Red Wings. Ville Husso made 21 saves.
Ottawa was coming off a 6-2 win over Detroit on Monday night.
The win gives the Senators (30-26-4) 64 points, tying them with Detroit (28-24-8) and keeping them in the hunt for a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. There are six teams, including the Senators and Red Wings, vying for a playoff spot.
Ottawa took control of the game midway through the first and didn’t let up.
Detroit opened the scoring three minutes in when Kubalik beat Sogaard with a weak shot on the glove side.
Stutzle tied the game on a penalty shot, the first of his career, and Watson scored his first of the game, short-handed, beating Husso up high.
Watson scored his second of the game by tapping in a Derick Brassard pass. He took a high stick from David Perron moments after, cutting his nose. DeBrincat scored his 20th on the ensuing power play to make it 4-1.
Ottawa made it 5-1 with a second power-play goal when Giroux got a shot through traffic from the blue line.
Tkachuk rounded out the scoring, tipping a shot from Giroux.
NOTES
Ottawa’s Parker Kelly was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. Detroit will be without Michael Rasmussen indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
UP NEXT
Red Wings: Host Seattle on Thursday.
Senators: At the New York Rangers on Thursday.
___
AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_News