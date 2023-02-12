Sens' Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tear in both knees

OTTAWA, Ontario — Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Sunday.
The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.
The Senators also announced after practice Sunday that defenseman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defencsman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.
The rookie has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.
