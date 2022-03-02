Stalock has appeared in five games this season with Bakersfield in the AHL, going 3-1-0.
He returns for a second stint with San Jose after being drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round in 2005.
Stalock played 62 games over five seasons with San Jose. He went 24-19-7 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.
Stalock missed the 2020-21 season with an injury but in his most recent NHL action in 2019-20, he posted a 20-11-4 record, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with the Minnesota Wild.
Stalock has a career record of 61-49-18, with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.
