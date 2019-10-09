Marleau, who turned 40 last month, spent his initial 19 seasons with the Sharks and they made the playoffs in 17 of those years. Marleau served as captain from 2003-09. He will certainly be a fan favorite once more.
He ranks first in franchise history for points (1,082), goals (508), power-play goals (160), game-winning goals (98) and games played (1,493). His 574 assists are second-most in Sharks franchise history.
