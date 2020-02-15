Karlsson, 29, had six goals and led the team with 34 assists and 40 points after signing an eight-year, $92 million extension last June. He played 56 games in his second season with San Jose. The two-time Norris Trophy winner also missed 27 of the Sharks’ final 33 games last season.

The team announced Karlsson will have surgery and is expected to be recovered in time for training camp in September. San Jose recalled defenseman Jake Middleton from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.