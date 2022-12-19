Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick

Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary’s Elias Lindholm.

The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary’s 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times and Hertl retaliated by swinging his stick. He hit Lindholm in the face, leading to the suspension.