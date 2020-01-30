Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.

The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the postseason only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.

Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.

