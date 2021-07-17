The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper from the Kraken.
Hill is a restricted free agent with 49 games of NHL experience.
“Adin is an extremely competitive and athletic goaltender and he has played a significant amount of professional hockey games despite being only 25 years old,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. “We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities. We look forward to having him in San Jose and being part of our goaltending unit.”
Protected lists for the expansion draft were due Saturday afternoon, and Seattle announces its picks Wednesday.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports