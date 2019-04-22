Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights in game seven of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 3-3. The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

The Sharks are 32-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose ranks third in the NHL recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Golden Knights are 18-8-3 against the rest of their division. Vegas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 80.9 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 38 goals, adding 26 assists and totaling 64 points. Tomas Hertl has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nate Schmidt leads the Golden Knights with a plus-22 in 61 games played this season. Mark Stone has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.