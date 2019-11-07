It’s not immediately clear if Kane has a lawyer in the case. His representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges the 28-year-old Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, received eight casino credits of varying amounts about April 15.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the date coincides with Games 3 and 4 of a playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD