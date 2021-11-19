Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) slides to block the puck from San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)By Associated PressToday at 6:31 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 6:31 p.m. ESTNEW YORK — San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for slew-footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.Labanc was assessed a minor penalty for tripping midway through the first period in the Sharks’ 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Thursday night. The suspension will cost him $23,625.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightLabanc has two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...