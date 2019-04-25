Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: San Jose hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. San Jose went 3-0 against Colorado during the regular season.

The Sharks are 32-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose ranks fourth in the league shooting 10.7 percent and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.0 shots per game.

The Avalanche are 12-9-5 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 83 total points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 67 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 58 total assists and has recorded 99 points. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.0 assists, 6.0 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Sharks: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche Injuries: Derick Brassard: day to day (illness), Samuel Girard: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

