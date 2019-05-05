San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: San Jose leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference second round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 2-1. Tomas Hertl scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

The Avalanche have gone 21-14-6 in home games. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

The Sharks have gone 21-16-4 away from home. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 153 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 41 goals, adding 58 assists and totaling 99 points. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 83 total points, scoring 16 goals and adding 67 assists. Logan Couture has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Sharks: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.