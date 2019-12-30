The Sharks are 6-9-2 on the road. San Jose averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, San Jose won 4-3. Kevin Labanc recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 14 goals and has totaled 30 points. Filip Hronek has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Logan Couture has collected 33 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Valtteri Filppula: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Antti Suomela: out (upper body), Melker Karlsson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

