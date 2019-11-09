Weber opened the scoring midway through the first period. The captain fired a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that hit defenseman Matt Roy. As the puck landed back toward Weber, he blasted it past Quick.

Thompson made it 2-0 15 seconds later, and Weber added his second in the period.

Kopitar scored early in the second on a power play. Lizotte pulled the Kings within one with 6:56 left.

NOTES: Weber has 101 career power-play goals. ... Montreal was 2 of 6 on the power play. Los Angeles was 1 of 3.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

