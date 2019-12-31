Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford says Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, and Dr. Ivan Tarkin performed the surgery.
Guentzel is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins. He helped Pittsburgh thrive despite missing captain Sidney Crosby, who has been out since Nov. 9 after abdominal surgery. The Penguins are 14-5-3 during Crosby’s absence thanks in large part to Guentzel’s playmaking. Guentzel was named to the All-Star team on Monday, just hours before going down.
Rutherford said the expected recovery is 4-6 months, meaning there’s a chance Guentzel could return for a portion of the playoffs. Pittsburgh entered Tuesday in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington.
