Guentzel is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins. He helped Pittsburgh thrive despite missing captain Sidney Crosby, who has been out since Nov. 9 after abdominal surgery. The Penguins are 14-5-3 during Crosby’s absence thanks in large part to Guentzel’s playmaking. Guentzel was named to the All-Star team on Monday, just hours before going down.