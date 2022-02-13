Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win, passing Ron Hextall for 40th on the league’s all-time list.
SENATORS 4, CAPITALS 1
WASHINGTON — Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and Ottawa beat Washington.
Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Ottawa snapped a 10-game losing skid against the Capitals overall and a nine-game slide in Washington.
Chris Tierney had two assists. Anton Forsberg made 33 saves in Ottawa’s first victory in Washington since Jan. 21, 2014.
Nicklas Backstrom scored in the second period for the Capitals, who have lost five straight in regulation at home and 11 of 17 overall.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports