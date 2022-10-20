Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTREAL — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on a penalty shot, Sean Monahan added an empty-netter and Jake Allen made 25 saves.

The Canadiens (3-2-0) improved to 3-0 at home.

J.J. Moser and Travis Boyd scored for Arizona, and Lawson Crouse added two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 24 shots in his first start with the Coyotes (1-3-0). They have two games left on an opening six-game trip.

Slafkovsky scored at 8:17 of the second period when he intercepted the puck and beat Ingram with a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Suzuki was given a penalty shot when he was tripped by Juuso Valimaki while Montreal was short-handed. The captain took all the space he needed, then lobbed the puck over Ingram to make it 5-0 late in the second period.

