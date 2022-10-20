The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2

October 20, 2022 at 10:27 p.m. EDT
Montreal Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky, front right, and teammate Arber Xhekaj celebrate their victory over the Arizona Coyotes in NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on a penalty shot, Sean Monahan added an empty-netter and Jake Allen made 25 saves.

The Canadiens (3-2-0) improved to 3-0 at home.

J.J. Moser and Travis Boyd scored for Arizona, and Lawson Crouse added two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 24 shots in his first start with the Coyotes (1-3-0). They have two games left on an opening six-game trip.

Slafkovsky scored at 8:17 of the second period when he intercepted the puck and beat Ingram with a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Suzuki was given a penalty shot when he was tripped by Juuso Valimaki while Montreal was short-handed. The captain took all the space he needed, then lobbed the puck over Ingram to make it 5-0 late in the second period.

Coyotes: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

