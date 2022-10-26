The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

October 26, 2022 at 11:19 p.m. EDT
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against New York Rangers’ Julien Gauthier (12) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak.

Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.

OILERS 3, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and Edmonton beat St. Louis.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored to help the Oilers win their first road game after starting the season with a six-game homestand.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.

