The Coyotes limited shots and controlled the puck for long periods of the opening two periods, yet trailed 2-0 heading into the third. Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves for Arizona, which has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season.
The Islanders arrived in the desert for game five of their season-opening 13-game road trip while construction of their new arena is being completed.
New York missed an opportunity for a second straight win on Thursday, failing to convert when a Columbus player lost his stick before giving up the overtime winner to Patrik Laine.
The Islanders are still ahead of the Coyotes’ pace. Arizona has struggled mightily defensively with a rebuilt roster, allowing at least five goals three times while being outscored 22-8 through the first four games.
The Coyotes dominated early, holding New York with a shot on goal the opening 8 1/2 minutes. Sorokin made some tough saves in his fifth straight start — the best on Liam O’Brien from just outside the crease — and Clutterbuck scored late in the first period by keeping it on a 2-on-1 and beating Vejmelka to the glove side.
The second period had a similar feel.
The Coyotes limited New York’s shots early, Sorokin made some tough saves and the Islanders scored late. Nelson got it on a power play when a shot by Josh Bailey from between the circles caromed off him past Vejmelka.
Beauvillier made it 3-0 midway through the third period, using a deke to get Vejmelka out of position on a mini breakaway.
UP NEXT
New York Continues its season-opening 13-game road trip at Vegas on Monday.
Arizona: Plays at Florida on Monday.
