Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who have lost four of their past five games. Chris Driedger made 22 saves in his second straight start.

Soucy broke a 2-2 tie after he backhanded the puck between Driedger’s pads at 4:49 of the final period. Kunin added an empty-netter with 1:01 left.

Trailing 2-0, the Wild closed within one when Zucker grabbed a loose puck, moved past defenseman Mike Hoffman and skated in on a breakaway, and backhanded the puck high into the net with 10:34 left in the second.

Zuccarello tied it 2-all when his shot from the right circle went between Driedger’s pads with 7:04 left in the middle period.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal midway through the first as his shot from the left circle beat Kahkonen on the stick side.

Huberdeau doubled the Panthers’ lead when he fired a shot past Kahkonen with 5:34 left in the opening period.

NOTES: Panthers C Jayce Hawryluk missed his 14th straight game. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. ... D Greg Pateryn, who had surgery Oct. 1, was assigned to AHL Iowa on Monday for a conditioning assignment.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host Columbus on Saturday.

