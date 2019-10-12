St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall and 21-13-7 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Blues scored 50 power play goals with a 21.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).
Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).
