The Avalanche are 29-9-4 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado leads the NHL with 37 power-play goals, led by Gabriel Landeskog with eight.

In their last matchup on April 3, Colorado won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 27 assists and has 40 points this season. Ryan O’Reilly has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 25 goals and has 50 points. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.9 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee), Robert Thomas: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

